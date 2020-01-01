﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

US scrap prices in November: Settled prices likely to trend at sideways to slightly up

The current month’s buy cycle has been largely delayed due to the US election, sources note, adding that while

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.