﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Two Turkish mills hike their dollar-based domestic scrap prices

  The local Turkish scrap market has continued its upward trend today, October 5, with two Turkish mills raising their ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.