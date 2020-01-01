﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkish ship scrap purchase prices decrease to $370-375/mt

Some Izmir-based Turkish mills have decreased their ship scrap purchase quotations by $5-10/mt as compared to the levels recorded on Friday.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.