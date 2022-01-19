﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkey’s short sea scrap procurement price range widens

Turkey’s import scrap market seems to be at a crossroads with buyers and sellers negotiating but failing to set a price level ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.