﻿
English
 | Login 
<

Tokyo Steel lowers purchase scrap prices for Utsunomiya plant

The bearish sentiments have continued to weigh on Japanese steelmaker Tokyo Steel’s approach to its scrap purchase prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.