﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Tokyo Steel announces first scrap price hike since late June

The main EAF-based steel producer in Japan, Tokyo Steel, has decided to adjust its purchase scrap prices upwards in order to obtain material.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.