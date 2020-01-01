﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Tokyo Steel announces first scrap price hike since early March

Tokyo Steel, the main EAF-based steel producer in Japan, has announced a local scrap purchase price increase for the first time since March 4.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.