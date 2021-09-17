﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Tight supply leads to another rise in Taiwan’s import scrap market

Import scrap prices in Taiwan have continued to rise over the past week as supply from the US has remained limited

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.