﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Short sea scrap flow to Turkey impacted by transport disruptions

Although demand in the short sea scrap segment has improved in the current week, the lack of vessels has had a bigger impact on prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.