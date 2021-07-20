﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Scrap prices uptrend comes to an end in the Italian market

In Italy, scrap prices, after months of increases, have suffered a setback in recent days.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.