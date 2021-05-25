﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Scrap prices in S. Korea down further as bids keep sliding

Prices for import scrap are under pressure in the South Korean market with major mills cutting their bids.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.