﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

S. Korea active in ex-Russia and ex-Japan scrap purchases, prices up again

South Korean mills have continued to raise their import scrap prices with deals concluded from Russia and Japan.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.