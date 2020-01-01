﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Russian scrap buyers increase local purchase prices once again

Russian local scrap purchase prices have continued climbing this week, with another RUB 100-400/mt ($2-6/mt) added by mills

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.