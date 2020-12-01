﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

One Turkish mill increases its ship scrap purchase quotations

A steelmaker in Turkey’s Izmir region has increased its ship scrap prices by $20/mt today, November 30.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.