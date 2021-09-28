﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

One Izmir-based mill increases domestic scrap procurement prices

Following the price increases announced yesterday by two Turkish mills, another one in Turkey’s Izmir region has also raised its ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.