﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Numerous deep sea scrap bookings reported in Turkey, market still strong

Turkey has remained active in scrap imports at the end of the week with a lot of new deals reported in the market, mainly for December shipments.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.