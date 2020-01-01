﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Turkish scrap prices increase by $8-21/mt

Today, November 27, most Turkish mills have decided to increased their domestic scrap quotations.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.