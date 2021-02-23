﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Turkish DKP grade scrap prices remain stable

Some Turkish mills have increased their domestic scrap prices by TRY 70-100/mt or $6-11/mt since Thursday, February 18.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.