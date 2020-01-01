﻿
English
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore prices surge closer to $140/mt CFR amid supply issues, demand

Import iron ore prices for China indicate a significant increase as of today, Thursday, December 3, rising by $7.9-8.5/mt compared to November 26.

