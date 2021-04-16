﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore prices rise on back of firm demand, Chinese mills’ good profits

Import iron ore prices in China have moved up sharply today, Thursday, April 15, and have posted a week-on-week increase.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.