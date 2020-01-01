﻿
English
Hyundai Steel cuts bids for Japanese scrap by $14/mt

Major South Korean steel producer Hyundai Steel has announced its new bids for Japanese scrap, lowering them by JPY 1,500/mt ($14/mt) this time.

