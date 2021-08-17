﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Higher import scrap offers trigger another rebar price hike in Pakistan

Import scrap offers to Pakistan have moved up sharply over the past week in contrast to developments in the Turkish market.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.