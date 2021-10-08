﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Turkey leads way in uptrend of global scrap prices

International scrap prices have moved up in the current week with Turkey’s import scrap market leading the way.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.