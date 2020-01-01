﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Global demand boosts import shredded scrap offers to Pakistan

During the past week, import offers of shredded scrap in Pakistan have continued to rally, still supported by a stir in the global market.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.