﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Fresh ex-US bulk scrap deals done in Bangladesh, containerized scrap prices still rising

With foreign scrap suppliers opposing lower prices to Bangladesh, Bangladeshi buyers have no other choice but to adapt to the current developments.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.