﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-US scrap prices decrease further by $4/mt to $471/mt CFR

Deep sea scrap prices in Turkey have continued their downtrend with another ex-US scrap booking widely discussed in the market.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.