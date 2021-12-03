﻿
English
 | Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-US scrap deal prices up in Taiwan, but general mood rather stable

During the past week, ex-US scrap prices have gained some ground in Taiwan, while ex-Japan scrap quotations have remained stable.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.