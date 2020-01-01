﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-US prime grade scrap prices in Turkey hit $473/mt in new deal

Finally an ex-US scrap booking has been disclosed to the market with prime grade HMS I/II 80:20 scrap hitting $473/mt CFR Turkey.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.