﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-UK scrap prices in Turkey exceed $315/mt

As Turkish mills are struggling to find deep sea cargoes, import scrap prices have continued their rising trend.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.