﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-UK scrap deal in Turkey indicates level of $399/mt CFR

After a silent period, an ex-UK scrap deal has been disclosed to the Turkish market today, February 5, indicating a firm price level.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.