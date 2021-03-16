﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Japan scrap retreats due to lower sales to S. Korea, continued local downtrend

The weakening sentiment in the global scrap market has impacted Japanese exporters.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.