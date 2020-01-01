﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-Europe scrap prices in Turkey exceed $345/mt CFR

In a new ex-EU scrap booking made in Turkey, the benchmark price from the region has exceeded $345/mt CFR Turkey.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.