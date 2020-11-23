﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Deep sea scrap prices in Turkey rise further in new ex-Belgium deal

The uptrend of deep sea prime grade scrap prices for Turkey has continued with an ex-Belgium deal disclosed to the market today, November 23.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.