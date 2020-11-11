﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Scrap & Raw Materials

Deep sea scrap prices in Turkey finally hit $305/mt

New deep sea deals have been disclosed to the market today, November 11, indicating a sharp rise in prices.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.