Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 10

× PRELIMINARY INFORMATION FORM

Information Provided By:

SteelOrbis Elektronik Pazaryeri A.Ş. (“SteelOrbis”)

19 Mayıs Mahallesi, Atatürk Caddesi

Şeref Yazgan İş Merkezi, No: 72, Kat: 7, D: 18

Kozyatağı – 34736

Istanbul, Turkey



Trade Registration Number : 541892

MERSİS Number : 0470048178400014

Customer Relations Officer : Sinem Alpkaya

Tel : +90 216 468 10 50

Fax : +90 216 386 41 08



This Information Form has been drawn up in order to provide information to the customer ("Customer") who seeks a free trial on an electronic environment for the purpose of benefiting from the services offered by the SteelOrbis website at "www.steelorbis.com" prior to acceptance of the Membership Contract, and it allows the Customer to gain clear information on the terms and conditions of the membership to be established as well as to review the text of the Contract in question.

The following successive steps shall be taken in order to establish a free trial:

- The Customer selects the "Free Trial" option on the home page at https://www.steelorbis.com.

- The Customer provides all information requested in the "Free Trial Application" form displayed on the screen and confirms it.

- SteelOrbis sends an account activation e-mail to the e-mail address of the Customer provided in the application form.

- The Customer clicks on the activation link sent to his/her e-mail address and activates his/her account. The website Membership Contract is presented to the Customer during the account activation process.

Storage of the Membership Contract:

You can either save the Membership Contract on your computer or make print-outs of it for storage. The Membership Contract accepted and confirmed by the Customer is not kept by SteelOrbis. You can always get access to the standard Membership Contract displayed on the website. However, as amendments may be made to the standard Contract, it may include some variations in comparison with the text approved by you. Accordingly, it may not be possible for you to access on the website the text you originally approved.

Data entry errors:

The information you should provide for membership application and the fields you should fill in are indicated during each step of the operation. You are obliged to provide such information. If you leave the required fields blank, the system will issue a warning. Please fill in all necessary fields. Prior to the completion of the operation, all data entered by you in the previous step will be displayed once more. Please make sure that the information provided by you is accurate and complete before finally confirming the operation; any missing or incorrect information should be completed or corrected. Any amendment or correction on the information provided by you after the confirmation may be performed by means of website logins after the establishment of the membership.

Our confidentiality policy:

Please click here to review our confidentiality policy.