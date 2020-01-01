﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

US rebar mills announce yet another price increase

In letters to customers late Thursday and early Friday, Nucor, Steel Dynamics, Inc. and CMC all announced a $2.00 cwt. ($44/mt ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.