﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

US import rebar prices still rising

US import rebar offers are continuing their steady upward trend, with offers from both Turkey and Mexico rising by $0.50 cwt. ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.