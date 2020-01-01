﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices soften in local currency    

Today, April 27, Turkish domestic rebar prices have moved down by TRY 20-40/mt and up by $3-6/mt on US dollar basis.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.