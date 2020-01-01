﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices increase further

Today, March 30, rebar spot prices in Turkey have increased by TRY 130-180/mt ($7-13/mt), taking into account persisting currency fluctuations.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.