﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices down slightly in local currency

Today, August 13, Turkish domestic rebar spot prices have decreased by another TRY 20-50/mt with minor changes on US dollar basis

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.