﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices decrease in local currency

Today, April 1, rebar spot prices in Turkey have decreased by TRY 40-100/mt, taking into account persisting currency fluctuations.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.