﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Situation in SE Asian billet market worsens again, prices approach $650/mt CFR

The situation in the import billet market in Southeast Asia has worsened further this week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.