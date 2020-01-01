﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Rebar in SE Asia down further as bids keep dropping, ex-China prices edge up

Rebar importers in Asia have been dropping their bid prices further this week, seeing renewed pressure on construction from the outbreak of Covid-19.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.