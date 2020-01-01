﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Prices for billet in SE Asia reach $600/mt CFR

Limited offers and surging scrap prices have pushed up billet prices in Southeast Asia again.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.