﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Lower rebar price level confirmed in deals to SE Asia, China out of market

The lower deal price level which has been rumored since last week has been confirmed in deals for Turkish rebar in Southeast Asia.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.