﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Local deal prices for billet firm up in Turkey

Billet buyers in Turkey have accepted a slight price increase from mills in the local market.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.