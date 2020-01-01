﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Longs and Billet

Local billet deal prices in Turkey add another $10/mt

Domestic billet deal prices in Turkey’s Iskenderun region have continued to rise.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

Personal Info

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.