﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Indian mills bullish on billet exports amid good outlook, bids lag behind

Indian billet exporters, led by government-run steel mills, have stepped up to aggressively push higher volumes overseas, ...

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.