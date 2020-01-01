﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Indian billet exports face mounting pressure, lower price fails to trigger buying

Pressures in the Indian billet export market have increased during the past week and sellers have cut prices, but have still failed to trigger buying.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.