﻿
English
 | Login 
< Longs and Billet

Indian billet exporters boost realizations amid rising Chinese buying

Indian integrated steel mills have successfully pushed up billet export prices to the $600/mt FOB mark over the past week.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.